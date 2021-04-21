Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,033,000 after purchasing an additional 116,064 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citigroup by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.78. 541,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,291,629. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $145.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.