Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 177,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 143,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Moller Financial Services boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 6,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.76. 475,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,945,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93. The company has a market cap of $236.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

