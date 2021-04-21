Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Biogen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Biogen by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after acquiring an additional 316,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Biogen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Biogen by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,380,000 after acquiring an additional 84,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,023. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.13.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

