Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 60,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 540,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,710,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 1,053,884 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,121,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,900,000 after acquiring an additional 766,822 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.33. The stock had a trading volume of 95,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,680. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $30.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.