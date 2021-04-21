Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases 705 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.32.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.48. 47,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.55 and its 200-day moving average is $272.69. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

