Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,572 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $205,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.5% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 205.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.54. The company had a trading volume of 486,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,583,153. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $121.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

