Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.05.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,375. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.37. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.27 and a 1-year high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

