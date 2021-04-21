Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

BREE opened at GBX 95.30 ($1.25) on Tuesday. Breedon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99 ($1.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 84.81.

In other Breedon Group news, insider Rob Wood sold 42,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £39,856 ($52,072.12).

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

