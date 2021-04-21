Brian Battison Sells 20,000 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total value of C$46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$700,642.80.

Brian Battison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total transaction of C$48,800.00.

Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$651.17 million and a PE ratio of -24.47. Taseko Mines Limited has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$87.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TKO shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

