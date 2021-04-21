Brightcove (BCOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Brightcove to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.83 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. On average, analysts expect Brightcove to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brightcove alerts:

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a market cap of $740.56 million, a P/E ratio of -49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $25.26.

In other news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $558,648.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,018.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tsedal Neeley bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCOV shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.