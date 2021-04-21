British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BATS. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,703 ($35.31) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,736.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,708.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.02 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.75%.

In related news, insider Jack Bowles sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,776 ($36.27), for a total value of £157,482.48 ($205,751.87). Also, insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 10,600 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,830 ($36.97) per share, with a total value of £299,980 ($391,925.79). Insiders purchased a total of 10,617 shares of company stock valued at $30,043,557 in the last quarter.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

