British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 71.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 738.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

