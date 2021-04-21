Brokerages Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will announce $5.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.41 billion and the lowest is $5.38 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $3.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $21.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.63 billion to $21.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.91 billion to $24.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after buying an additional 906,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after buying an additional 95,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,572,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,583,153. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

