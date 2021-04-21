Brokerages Anticipate Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Brokerages predict that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.29 million. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

In other Sotera Health news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $409,000.

Sotera Health stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

