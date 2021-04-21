Brokerages Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on AMH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

AMH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.67. 23,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

In related news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $3,068,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. 21.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

