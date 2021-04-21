Brokerages Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Analysts predict that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will report $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $923.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. TFI International reported sales of $924.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $6.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC raised TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TFI International from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

NYSE TFII traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.08. 3,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,716. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.15. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

