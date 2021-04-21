Brokerages Expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.32). The Marcus reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 334.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCS. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Marcus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In other news, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,879.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $211,554.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,941.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,155 shares of company stock worth $4,601,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Marcus in the first quarter worth $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in The Marcus by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in The Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in The Marcus by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCS opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $623.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

