Brokerages Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) PT at $7.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

AMRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 152,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $4,999,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,219.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 450,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

