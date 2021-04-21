Brokerages Set CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Target Price at $162.00

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $132,376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,709,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 191,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after buying an additional 31,785 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCMP opened at $179.54 on Friday. CMC Materials has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.02 and its 200-day moving average is $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

