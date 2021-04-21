Brokerages Set DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) PT at $7.25

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of DBVT stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,801. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $674.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 358,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 193,600 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 917.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 102,375 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 420.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 53,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

