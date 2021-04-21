Brokerages Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Price Target at $16.40

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.40.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.
Shares of Fluor stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. 15,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,378. Fluor has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the third quarter worth $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
