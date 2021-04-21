Brokerages Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Price Target at $16.40

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Fluor stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. 15,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,378. Fluor has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the third quarter worth $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

