Brokerages Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Target Price at $101.27

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.27.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Itron by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 131,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 30,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Itron by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.96. 8,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,390. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average of $88.37. Itron has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $525.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.60 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

