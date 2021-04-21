Brokerages Set PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Price Target at $47.63

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the third quarter valued at $237,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PetroChina during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in PetroChina by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in PetroChina in the 4th quarter worth about $3,927,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PTR stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.05. 4,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,485. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.54). PetroChina had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.89%. Research analysts forecast that PetroChina will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. PetroChina’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

