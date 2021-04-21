Brokerages Set Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) PT at $8.60

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PROG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Progenity in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Progenity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Progenity stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,943. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52. Progenity has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Progenity will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Progenity by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 472,247 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth about $2,196,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Progenity during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Progenity by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,356 shares during the last quarter. 17.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

