Brokers Issue Forecasts for Taylor Morrison Home Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s FY2021 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.68.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,031. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 26,511 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $47,835,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

