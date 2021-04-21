Brokers Offer Predictions for AutoCanada Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoCanada in a report released on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$871.74 million.

ACQ has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$51.50 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.17.

TSE ACQ opened at C$41.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$43.33.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.