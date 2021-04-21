Brokers Set Expectations for Penn Virginia Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 64,062 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after acquiring an additional 507,339 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

