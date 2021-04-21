Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

BKD opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $7.11.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $852.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.81 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 0.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $8,028,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,336.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,469,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,465 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 34,224 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.