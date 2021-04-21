Brookdale Senior Living Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 504 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 740% compared to the average volume of 60 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.86. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $7.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $852.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.81 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

