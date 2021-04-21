Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 35.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,615 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 3.8% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAM opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,205.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.08. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $46.69.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

BAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

