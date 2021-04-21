Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $11,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRKL opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

