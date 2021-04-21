BTU Protocol Price Tops $0.61 on Top Exchanges (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $54.77 million and $15,124.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00067464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00020492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00094341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.93 or 0.00648211 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00050346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.25 or 0.06747581 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.