Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt upgraded Bunzl to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bunzl from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bunzl from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $36.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

