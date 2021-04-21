Busey Wealth Management Acquires 4,677 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $11,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.18.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LH stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.67. 2,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,291. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $145.61 and a 1 year high of $263.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

