Busey Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,844 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.0% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 790,766 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $93,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 261.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 93,675 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $86,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.79. 279,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,506,885. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $153.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

