Busey Wealth Management Buys 1,016 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,766 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $235.00. 412,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,948,307. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.89 and its 200 day moving average is $211.36. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a PE ratio of -29.67, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.25.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

