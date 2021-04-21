Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,066 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after acquiring an additional 958,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.34. 182,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,217,737. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.32. The company has a market capitalization of $311.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.41 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.