Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BZZUY remained flat at $$13.39 on Wednesday. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

