CACHE Gold (CGT) Trading Up 2.9% This Week

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for $57.77 or 0.00103040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $2.82 million and $541,055.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00068055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00094562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.82 or 0.00672118 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00050010 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.76 or 0.06852369 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 57,794 coins and its circulating supply is 48,806 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.