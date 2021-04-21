Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Down 4.1%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $22.87. Approximately 2,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 507,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $843.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $498,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,228,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,080 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Caleres by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

