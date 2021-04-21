Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,257 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,936 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 22,257 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 2.1% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $19,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 122,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $323.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $199.51 and a one year high of $328.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

