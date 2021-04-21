Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 331 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $316.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.92. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.50 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

