Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.26.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

