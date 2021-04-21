Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$126.55.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$124.50 to C$131.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CSFB upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

In related news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson bought 400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$124.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,818,470.60. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.60, for a total transaction of C$618,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at C$287,988. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702.

CM stock traded up C$0.36 on Friday, reaching C$123.96. The company had a trading volume of 318,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,400. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$77.68 and a 1 year high of C$127.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$124.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$112.67. The company has a market cap of C$55.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.52.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The business had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.7100009 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.