Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 29,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 971,334 shares.The stock last traded at $111.27 and had previously closed at $110.15.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.37.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.33.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.