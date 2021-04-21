Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Declares $0.95 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.
CP opened at C$447.71 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$302.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$489.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$465.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$443.01.
Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
