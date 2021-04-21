Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Declares $0.95 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

CP opened at C$447.71 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$302.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$489.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$465.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$443.01.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bankshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$490.00 to C$515.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$505.00 to C$585.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$489.42.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

