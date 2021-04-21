Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Cut to C$480.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$516.00 to C$480.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$490.00 to C$515.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$505.00 to C$585.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$489.42.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$447.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$465.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$443.01. The company has a market cap of C$59.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$302.33 and a 52 week high of C$489.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

