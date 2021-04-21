Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Cut to C$480.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$516.00 to C$480.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$490.00 to C$515.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$505.00 to C$585.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$489.42.
Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$447.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$465.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$443.01. The company has a market cap of C$59.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$302.33 and a 52 week high of C$489.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
