Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$211.00 to C$215.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Canadian Tire traded as high as C$196.25 and last traded at C$195.85, with a volume of 22385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$194.39.

CTC.A has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$189.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$157.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$193.63.

In other news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$484,000.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.12 billion and a PE ratio of 16.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$178.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$167.46.

About Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

