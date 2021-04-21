Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GOEV. Roth Capital lowered shares of Canoo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

GOEV stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. Canoo has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.69.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.52). Sell-side analysts expect that Canoo will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at $932,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at $5,269,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at $759,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at $16,735,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

