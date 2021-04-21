CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Haywood Securities

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price objective raised by Haywood Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CWX has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a na rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James downgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$10.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.96.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

TSE CWX opened at C$10.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46. The company has a market cap of C$802.59 million and a PE ratio of 13.45. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$2.86 and a 1 year high of C$10.66.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$401.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.07 million. Research analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.